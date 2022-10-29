Steelers Will Be Without Key Player vs. Eagles This Weekend

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 7: A general view during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on September 7, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be missing one of their top contributors on special teams this Sunday. Veteran kicker Chris Boswell has been downgraded to out due to a groin injury.

Boswell, 31, didn't participate in Friday's practice. The Steelers initially listed him as questionable for Week 8.

Pittsburgh doesn't have another kicker on its active roster or practice squad. However, it has until 4 p.m. this Saturday to make a move.

Through the first seven weeks of the regular season, Boswell has made 12-of-16 field goal attempts.

Boswell hasn't missed a game for the Steelers since the 2020 season.

Since joining the Steelers in 2015, Boswell has made 194 field goal attempts. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2017.

We'll find out soon if the Steelers can bring in a reliable replacement for Boswell.

The Steelers are double-digit underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday.

Kickoff for the Eagles-Steelers game is at 1 p.m. ET.