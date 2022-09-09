Steelers Will Wear Special Helmet Decal To Honor Dwayne Haskins
In April, the Pittsburgh Steelers and NFL world lost Dwayne Haskins to a tragic accident.
In an effort to honor him throughout the season, the Steelers will have a No. 3 decal on their helmets for every game on the schedule.
Burt Lauten, the senior director of communications for the Steelers, shared a few photos of the helmet decals that will be worn in Haskins' honor.
Haskins passed away after being struck by a truck while walking on a South Florida highway. He was just 24 years old.
At that time, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin released a heartfelt statement on this devastating loss.
"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,"Tomlin said in a statement. "He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken."
Haskins, who was a prolific quarterback at Ohio State, was set to enter his second season with the Steelers.
The Steelers will be playing with heavy hearts throughout the season.