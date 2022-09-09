Steelers Will Wear Special Helmet Decal To Honor Dwayne Haskins

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 26: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins (3) before an NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 26, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In April, the Pittsburgh Steelers and NFL world lost Dwayne Haskins to a tragic accident.

In an effort to honor him throughout the season, the Steelers will have a No. 3 decal on their helmets for every game on the schedule.

Burt Lauten, the senior director of communications for the Steelers, shared a few photos of the helmet decals that will be worn in Haskins' honor.

Haskins passed away after being struck by a truck while walking on a South Florida highway. He was just 24 years old.

At that time, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin released a heartfelt statement on this devastating loss.

"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,"Tomlin said in a statement. "He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken."

Haskins, who was a prolific quarterback at Ohio State, was set to enter his second season with the Steelers.

The Steelers will be playing with heavy hearts throughout the season.