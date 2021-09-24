Steelers Won’t Have 2 Starters vs. Bengals On Sunday

Ben Roethlisberger is a full go for this Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, the Pittsburgh Steelers are still going to be without a few key players.

On Friday afternoon, the Steelers released their final injury report for Week 3. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson and linebacker Alex Highsmith were both ruled out.

Johnson and Highsmith missed every practice session this week due to their respective injuries. The former is nursing a knee injury, whereas the latter is dealing with a groin-related issue.

Considering how well Johnson played last weekend, his absence can really hurt the Steelers’ passing attack. Last Sunday, he had nine catches for 105 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Highsmith is also a key contributor for Pittsburgh. Through the first two games of the 2021 season, the Charlotte product has eight total tackles.

The good news for Pittsburgh is that it has a few reliable wide receivers who can take on a larger workload during Johnson’s absence. Chase Claypool, JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington should all be heavily utilized in the passing game this weekend.

Moving over to the defensive side of the ball, the Steelers may need Melvin Ingram to step up against the Bengals. It’s also imperative that T.J. Watt is able to play in some capacity on Sunday. He’s currently listed as questionable with a groin injury.