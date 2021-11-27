Steelers Won’t Have Star Player For Game vs. Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a chance to tie the AFC North lead for wins if they can beat the rival Cincinnati Bengals tomorrow. But they’ll be without one of their key players as they try to get that W.

On Saturday, the Steelers announced that starting cornerback Joe Haden has been downgraded to “OUT” for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati. Haden had previously been listed as “Questionable” for the game due to a foot injury.

The Steelers were without Haden in their Week 11 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He was also absent for their Week 2 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

It may be worth mentioning that the Steelers gave up their two highest passing yardage games when Haden was out. Against a team like the Cincinnati Bengals with their high-octane passing attack, his absence will be felt.

Haden has 24 tackles, five passes defended and one forced fumble in eight games this season. The Steelers are currently 5-4-1 and in third place in the AFC North.

#Steelers CB Joe Haden (foot) has been downgraded to OUT for tomorrow’s game at Cincinnati. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 27, 2021

Joe Haden is in his fifth year with the Pittsburgh Steelers after signing as a free agent in 2017. But this may be his last year with the team as his contract is set to expire this offseason.

At 32 years of age, injuries are likely to be more and more frequent for Haden. He needs a big year in Pittsburgh to get the big bucks this offseason.

Will this be Joe Haden’s last year in Pittsburgh?