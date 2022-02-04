Steelers Would Have To “Significantly Trade Up” For 1 QB

In the pre-draft process ahead of the 2021 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t try to hide their affinity for former Alabama running back Najee Harris.

Sure enough, the Steelers selected Harris with the No. 24 overall pick in the first round. This year, head coach Mike Tomlin and company reportedly have their sights set on someone else.

According to multiple reports, the Steelers are very interested in one quarterback prospect. Pittsburgh’s coaches haven’t been able to hide their love for Liberty’s Malik Willis.

He’s regarded as one of the top prospects in the class and the one with the highest ceiling. However, if the Steelers want him, they will have to make a bold trade up, according to one NFL insider.

Benjamin Allbright said the Steelers would have to “significantly trade up” from the No. 20 spot to draft Willis.

Gonna have to significantly trade up. https://t.co/5KlYqYurYi — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 3, 2022

Mike Tomlin made it clear the team wanted a “mobile” quarterback in 2022 and they don’t get much more mobile than Willis.

He finished the 2021 season with 2,857 passing yards and 27 touchdown passes. He also had 878 yards and 13 scores on the ground.

Willis is a legitimate dual-threat quarterback with the ability to torch defenses through the air and with his feet. Quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts have already had success at the NFL level.

Willis could be next, but the Steelers would need to make a big move for him to be in Pittsburgh next fall.