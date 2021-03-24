On Wednesday morning, Pittsburgh Steelers fans woke up to concerning news about one of the team’s best young offensive players.

Second-year wide receiver Chase Claypool made the news for all the wrong reasons. TMZ released a video that appeared to show the wide receiver participating in an altercation outside a bar.

Video of the incident appears to show Claypool trying to break up the fight. At one point, someone charges the Steelers wide receiver, who knocks the person to the ground.

TMZ reported that Claypool kicked the person on the ground, though it’s unclear through the video.

Here are more details via TMZ:

We’re told Chase was NOT an instigator — but as you can see in the video, things started to get out of control and Chase jumped into the action to help out one of his buddies. At one point, the 6’4”, 238-pound NFL star gets in the middle of the action — where one of the combatants was wrestling on the ground — and Claypool delivers a swift kick to the face.

The incident involving the former Notre Dame star reportedly happened on March 13 in Southern California. The Steelers have not responded to the alleged incident just yet.

As for his play on the field, Claypool put together a solid rookie season. He racked up 62 receptions for 873 yards and led the team with 11 total touchdowns.

We’ll have to wait and see if Claypool receives punishment for his alleged actions.