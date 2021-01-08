Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Has Blunt Comment About The Browns

On Sunday night, the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will face off in the Wild Card round for a rubber match.

Cleveland and Pittsburgh split the regular season series – though starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger didn’t play in the regular season finale. Now they’ll face off for a third time to settle the score.

Before the game kicks off, though, Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is providing some bulletin board material for the Browns.

“I think they’re still the same Browns teams I play every year,” Smith-Schuster said via Tom Withers. “I think they’re nameless gray faces. They have a couple good players on their team, but at the end of the day, I don’t know. The Browns is the Browns.”

JuJu later called the Browns a “good team.”

“It’s one of those things, AFC North football. They’re a good team. I’m just happy we’re playing them again,” the Steelers wideout said.

The last thing the Browns need right now is any more motivation. Cleveland has already been counted out after head coach Kevin Stefanski, two other coaches and three players all tested positive for COVID-19.

Stefanski was the primary play-caller for the Browns this season. One of the players – guard Joel Bitonio – is among the best at his position in the NFL.

The Browns will be motivated to take down a division opponent while missing a few key pieces.

Cleveland and Pittsburgh kick off on Sunday night at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.