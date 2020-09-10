The Steelers are down a receiver at the moment, just days before the team’s season-opener against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

Receiver Diontae Johnson missed Pittsburgh’s Thursday practice. The Toledo alum is reportedly dealing with a foot injury, per NFL insider Field Yates. It’s unclear how much time Johnson will miss, or if he’ll be available for the Steelers’ season-opener next Monday.

Johnson had a terrific rookie season last year, catching 59 passes for 680 yards and five touchdowns. This Steelers expect Johnson to have an even bigger season this year, especially with Ben Roethlisberger set to return from injury.

The Steelers are looking to make some noise in the AFC, specifically in the AFC North, this season. With Big Ben set to return, the Steelers should make some noise in the AFC. Hopefully, Johnson can be apart of the playoff push.

Banged up WRs: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson has a recent foot injury and missed practice today. Broncos WR Courtland Sutton hurt his shoulder and left practice today. Kenny Golladay was limited to individual drills today after a hamstring injury suffered Wednesday. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 10, 2020

The Steelers are a mystery team entering the 2020 season. They should be good on both sides of the ball, but they have several challenges within their own division.

The Baltimore Ravens are the favorite out of the AFC North. The Cleveland Browns also have a chance to reach the playoffs. The Steelers and Browns will likely battle it out for a wild card playoff berth.

The Pittsburgh Steelers begin their 2020 season against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. We’ll find out then if Diontae Johnson is able to play or if he’ll need to continue recover from his foot injury.