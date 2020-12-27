Stephen A. Smith Has Message For JuJu Smith-Schuster

After struggling mightily in three straight losses, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had a big game against the Indianapolis Colts today. And Stephen A. Smith is taking notice.

Taking to Twitter during the Steelers-Colts game, the ESPN personality and diehard Steelers fan called out JuJu for his big game. He complimented him on his performance and asked that he continue to play that way moving forward.

“Okay @TeamJuJu. Okay. I see you bro. THAT…is what the hell we have been waiting for,” Stephen A. said. “That is the talent we know you to have. Now go help the @steelers close this game out and you can dance on @tiktok_us at Midfield all you want to damnit. Let’s do this.”

As of writing, JuJu has nine receptions for a season-high 96 yards and a touchdown. His 25-yard touchdown grab with 7:38 left in the game gave the Steelers a 28-24 lead – their first lead of the game.

Pittsburgh held on to win the game.

JuJu Smith-Schuster was the Steelers’ breakout star in 2018, catching 111 passes for 1,428 yards and seven touchdowns while making his first Pro Bowl. But injuries in 2019 hindered his production in 2019.

He was expected to make that big leap in 2020 with a healthy Ben Roethlisberger under center. But while the team started the season 11-0, JuJu didn’t exactly blow up the stat sheet.

Today’s game was a pretty clear reminder that JuJu can still be a dynamic playmaker.

We’ll see JuJu Smith-Schuster he can keep up that strong production against the Cleveland Browns next week, and in the playoffs after that.