ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith thinks that Mike Tomlin is lucky to be in Pittsburgh due to how the organization is.

Smith posted a video to his Twitter account on Friday afternoon to explain his reasoning for why Tomlin would be fired by now if he were anywhere but Pittsburgh.

“Does anybody doubt that if Mike Tomlin was not in Pittsburgh, would he be a head coach in the NFL right now? He would have been fired,” Smith said. “Tomlin would’ve been gone because he’s been on the hot seat before and he had no business being on the hot seat. I’m just using him, who’s a winner in my mind, one of the best coaches in the NFL, and I think a future Hall-of-Famer. 15 years and never a losing season in his coaching career. Mike Tomlin, one could easily argue, if he were not in Pittsburgh, he would’ve lost his job already.”

Does anybody doubt this about Mike Tomlin? pic.twitter.com/PW0cdaSVnc — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 4, 2022

Tomlin has led the Steelers to two Super Bowl appearances while winning the first one during the 2008-2009 season.

He’s also 154-85-2 in his 15 seasons as head coach, plus has led the Steelers to the playoffs 10 times.

Right now, he doesn’t look to be in any danger of losing his job after leading the Steelers to the playoffs this season when things looked dire.

Tomlin will be overseeing a brand new era of Steelers football with Ben Roethlisberger out of the picture. He’ll have his shot at picking his own franchise quarterback for the first time.