Steve Smith Believes Steelers Have 1 Major Coaching Problem

NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. pulled no punches with his assessment of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.

Smith appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" and was asked for his thoughts on the Steelers and their ability to become contenders once again in the coming years.

"I think Mike Tomlin is a fantastic coach, but I think offensively, their held back a little bit," Smith said. "Matt Canada, the offensive coordinator, he leaves a lot to be desired on the offensive side of the ball."

Smith said he was trying to be "respectful," but also called the Steelers' offensive scheme "Saturday-ish," adding that the offense "doesn't seem to come with a rhythm, doesn't seem to come with a cadence and at times is predictable."

Without a doubt, there are legions of Steelers fans nodding their heads in agreement at Smith's comments. Canada has drawn the ire of the fan base in his two seasons as OC.

This year, Pittsburgh is averaging just 17.6 points per game, 29th-best in the NFL. Despite their struggles, the Steelers (7-8) still have an outside shot at the playoffs, if they win their final two games and get some help.