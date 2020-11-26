Sunday’s Steelers vs. Ravens Game Appears To Be In Jeopardy

The COVID-19 outbreak in Baltimore continues, as the latest test results for the Ravens are concerning to say the least.

According to ESPN reporter Jamison Hensley, the Ravens had more positive COVID-19 tests on Wednesday. This is the fourth straight day of positive tests for the franchise, which means the virus continues to spread in the clubhouse.

Baltimore and Pittsburgh were supposed to face off on Thanksgiving night, but the NFL pushed the game back to Sunday afternoon to give the Ravens more time to get the virus under control. That hasn’t happened yet though, so this game is officially in jeopardy.

The Ravens would need to go the next few days without any positive COVID-19 tests in order for the league to feel comfortable with them taking on the Steelers this Sunday.

As of this Thursday morning, Baltimore has placed Calais Campbell, JK Dobbins, Mark Ingram, Pernell McPhee, Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

It’s unclear how the NFL will handle this situation in Baltimore if the outbreak continues. Perhaps there will be some form of discipline for the Ravens assistant coach who did not consistently wear his mask or use his tracking device.

Friday’s test results for the Ravens might very well decide whether Sunday’s game against the Steelers actually happens.

Hopefully this outbreak in Baltimore comes to an end in the very near future.