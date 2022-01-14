The Spun

T.J. Watt Has Telling Comment About His Health For Chiefs Game

Steelers star T.J. Watt on Sunday.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 08: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates sacking Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears during the second half of their game at Heinz Field on November 08, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt isn’t 100%, but he still feels better going into Sunday’s game against the Chiefs than he did three weeks ago.

Watt was playing that contest with cracked ribs (and still likely has them) which forced him to miss a good chunk of snaps.

He spoke on Friday afternoon to the media and confirmed that he feels “a good amount better” for this one. The Steelers will need him playing most of the snaps if they have any shot at the upset.

Watt is coming off the best regular season of his career and is one of the clear frontrunners for defensive player of the year.

He led the NFL in sacks with 22.5, which tied Michael Strahan’s single-season record for the most in league history.

He also finished with 64 total tackles (48 solo) along with five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and seven passes deflected.

The Steelers are looking to score a massive upset against the Chiefs after getting bullied by them 36-10 on Dec. 26.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.

