NFL fans have spent all morning trying to crack J.J. Watt‘s latest mysterious social media message. His brother, T.J. Watt, is the latest to get in on the action.

Fans have been playing close attention to J.J.’s social media activity as of late. Why? Some believe he may be giving clues regarding which team he’ll sign with for the 2021 season. His latest message is bizarre and confusing, to say the least.

midday naps. loathed as a child,

revered in adulthood. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 25, 2021

T.J. is one of many who believes J.J.’s latest tweet is indeed a clue. Take a look.

Where’s the hidden clue in this one..? https://t.co/TVMx1cobI9 — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) February 25, 2021

As much as we’d all love to know where J.J. is going to sign for the 2021 season, we may not learn anything for a while. The star defensive lineman is reportedly going to take his time with a decision, and nothing is imminent.

“Nothing is imminent with free agent J.J. Watt, who is in the process of narrowing his options for a new team, I’m told,” tweeted NFL insider Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday. “But he is making progress in that area. Plenty of teams have gotten involved.”

Though nothing may be imminent, insiders are starting to get a good understanding of which teams are in the mix. NFL insider John Clayton reported on Wednesday the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans are the favorites to land Watt at the moment. The Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders are also in the mix. Unless someone discovers a hidden meaning behind J.J.’s latest tweet, it might be a while until we discover where he signs this off-season.