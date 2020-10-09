T.J. Watt Updates Injury Status Ahead Of Sunday’s Eagles-Steelers Game

There was plenty of concerned Steelers fans on Thursday when it was announced star outside linebacker T.J. Watt missed Thursday’s practice. Watt has since announced an update on his injury status ahead of Sunday’s Eagles-Steelers game.

The Steelers listed Watt as having a knee injury on Thursday, which caused him to miss practice. Obviously, knee injuries are of grave concern when it comes to defensive lineman and linebackers.

Watt updated his injury status on Friday morning ahead of Sunday’s game. It looks like whatever knee injury caused him to miss practice on Thursday was minor. Watt announced on Friday he’ll be “ready to go on Sunday.”

“I feel great,” Watt said on Friday, via Steelers team reporter Missi Matthews. “I practiced well today, I was flying around. I’ll be ready to go on Sunday.

T.J. Watt is vital to the Steelers’ success. He’ll be a necessary component in Pittsburgh’s quest to beat the Philadelphia Eagles this coming Sunday, especially going up against one of the best tackles in football: Eagles OL Lane Johnson.

The Eagles rattled off their first win of the season this past Sunday night in a win over the injury-riddled 49ers. Philadelphia now finds itself atop the NFC East standings, but there isn’t much room for error.

As for the Steelers, they’re also alone atop the AFC North, but Baltimore is inching closer. Pittsburgh can’t afford a loss to teams like Philadelphia if it hopes to win the AFC North.

It looks like Watt will suit up for the Steelers this Sunday when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Heinz Field.