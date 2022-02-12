T.J. Watt Uses 1 Word To Describe Steelers Fans

Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt knows how amazing Steelers fans are.

They show up to each and every home game and also travel to any opposing stadium in the country. There have been times when the fans have even taken over visiting stadiums.

When Watt was asked about just one word he’d use to describe Steeler Nation, he didn’t hesitate.

“Electric,” Watt said in an interview with The Spun. “I think that’s a great word for it. I wish I could [come up with] a word for “they travel well” but I don’t know a word for that [laughs]. I’m so fortunate to play for a fanbase that cares so much. Pittsburgh’s such a special place and I think you talk about the three franchises – the Penguins, Pirates, and Steelers – it’s all black and yellow. Everywhere you go in the city it’s all you see.”

“When we travel, they travel so well. People in the street no matter if I’m on vacation or back home in Wisconsin – in Pittsburgh, Steelers fans are just so kind and generous. They never want to bother you. They just want to say hello, they want to say they’re a Yinzer [smiles] – or that they’re a fan. And I’m just so happy to be a part of it.”

The fans were also likely part of the reason why he signed a mega-extension with the Steelers last year.

Before the season, Watt agreed to a four-year $112M extension with $80M guaranteed. He then won the Defensive Player ff the Year award after he had a record-setting season.

Watt finished with 22.5 sacks (which tied Michael Strahan’s record) along with 64 total tackles, five forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.