Terry Bradshaw Names The Best QB In Steelers History

Terry Bradshaw made headlines this week for his all-time quarterback rankings, as he went out of his way to say Dan Fouts, Dan Mario and Roger Staubach are greater than Tom Brady. His latest take might be equally controversial.

During his appearance on 93.7 The Fan, Bradshaw was asked who’s the greatest quarterback in Steelers history. You’d think that would be an easy opportunity for the four-time Super Bowl to toot his own horn.

Instead, the Steelers legend took the humble route. Bradshaw actually said Ben Roethlisberger is the greatest quarterback in franchise history for Pittsburgh.

Roethlisberger has better numbers, no one can deny that. However, the former first-round pick also has the luxury of playing in a league that calls an absurd amount of passing plays.

Here’s what Bradshaw had to say, via ProFootballTalk:

“I would give it to Ben,” Bradshaw said. “His numbers far exceed mine. I may have more Super Bowls, but he is a much better quarterback. I wasn’t bad in my era, but he’s big, strong, accurate, puts up monstrous numbers, and he’s won two Super Bowls. I pass that baton to him gladly. I absolutely have no problem with that. He deserves it.”

It’s not all about the numbers with Big Ben though. He also has two Super Bowls rings with the Steelers.

Another championship would certainly strengthen Roethlisberger’s case. On the other hand, fans might already view him as the greatest in franchise history just like Bradshaw.

Do you agree with Bradshaw’s take about who’s the greatest quarterback in Steelers history?