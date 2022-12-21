Terry Bradshaw Reacts To Death Of Longtime Teammate Franco Harris

SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 18: NFL Hall of fame quarterback Tery Bradshaw speaks on the awards podium after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Green Bay Packers to win the 2015 NFC Championship game at CenturyLink Field on January 18, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The NFL community lost a legend this week. Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has passed away at the age of 72.

Harris had an iconic career with the Steelers, rushing for 11,950 yards and 91 touchdowns. Of course, he'll always be known for the "Immaculate Reception" against the Raiders in the AFC Divisional Round in 1972.

During an appearance on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" this Wednesday, Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw offered his thoughts on this heartbreaking news. He was teammates with Harris for over a decade.

"Death is such sorrow, but at the same time, we celebrate death because we know he's going to Heaven with all of our Steelers teammates," Bradshaw said. "Will he be missed? Certainly. But we will celebrate him, and the Italian Stallion is going to a better place."

Bradshaw then raved about the type of person Harris was on and off the field.

"I had so much fun messing with him on his blocking and catching. He was a great teammate. He was a vocal guy on the sidelines. He was such a good man. Always smiling. A humble giant."

The timing of Harris' passing is devastating. The Steelers were set to retire his No. 32 jersey this weekend.

Our thoughts are with Harris' loved ones at this time.