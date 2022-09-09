Terry Bradshaw Reveals Who He Would Have Picked As Steelers Starting Quarterback

SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 18: NFL Hall of fame quarterback Tery Bradshaw speaks on the awards podium after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Green Bay Packers to win the 2015 NFC Championship game at CenturyLink Field on January 18, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw appeared on FS1's The Herd to preview Week 1 of the NFL season.

During Bradshaw's time on The Herd, he shared his honest thoughts on the Steelers' quarterback situation. Mitch Trubisky was recently named the team's starter.

"I understand what Mike's doing. They signed Trubisky to be their starter," Bradshaw said. "Now they may have wanted Pickett, but there were no guarantees they're going to get him. Everyone was saying they were going to draft him, but it was like the good lord looked down on them and said, 'I'm saving him for ya.' And they got him."

Bradshaw continued: "I think Mike Tomlin is honoring their commitment to bring him [Trubisky] in knowing that the real starter is the kid."

In case it wasn't clear, Bradshaw would've named Kenny Pickett as the starting quarterback for the Steelers.

"I will say this: I would've started Pickett, because I've already seen the other guys. I know they can play well one week or two weeks, and then we'll see the other side. I would've started the kid and I wouldn't have made any excuses for it."

Pickett was really sharp in the preseason, completing 29-of-36 pass attempts for 261 yards and three touchdowns.

If Trubisky struggles at any point this regular season, the Steelers could potentially hand the starting job to Pickett.