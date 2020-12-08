The 5 NFL Teams With The Easiest Schedules This Season

Strength of schedule has been a hot topic within the NFL this season, especially after the Steelers’ 11-0 start.

Pittsburgh has been on the receiving end of heavy criticism this year. Why? The Steelers’ schedule isn’t too strong.

Per ESPN NFL analyst Aaron Schatz, the Steelers have the second-easiest schedule in the league this season. Fans of teams like the Kansas City Chiefs can’t say “told you so” just yet, though.

The 11-1 Chiefs have the third-easiest schedule in the NFL, followed by the Indianapolis Colts and Washington Football team. The Miami Dolphins, meanwhile, check in with the easiest schedule in the league.

Hardest schedules so far this year: 1 DEN

2 CHI

3 TB

4 SF

5 CAR Easiest schedules so far this year: 1 MIA

2 PIT

3 KC

4 IND

Well, this is eye-opening. What’s the biggest takeaway? We probably won’t find out who’s legit until the NFL playoffs.

The Steelers and Chiefs appear to be on a collision course to meet in the AFC Championship (unless a team like the Buffalo Bills pulls off an upset). Both Kansas City and Pittsburgh have the rosters capable of winning it all. But let’s not overlook how pathetic each team’s schedule has been this season.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, couldn’t have used an easy schedule in a better year. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is still getting up to NFL speed, and a light schedule has only helped his progress.

Strength of schedule continues to be a major talking point this season, but winning isn’t easy in the NFL. The Chiefs and Steelers deserve credit for their combined 22-2 record.

We’ll find out which teams are legit once the playoffs begin in early January.