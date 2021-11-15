On Monday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers received an optimistic update regarding the status of star defensive end T.J. Watt.

Watt exited during the second half of Sunday’s Steelers-Lions game with a leg injury. He was helped off the field by trainers before being taken to the medical tent.

The initial belief was Watt would miss the next few weeks. That may have been a bit of an overreaction.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Watt’s MRI came back negative. And though he’s dealing with some soreness, there’s a chance he doesn’t miss much time at all.

This is a best-case scenario for T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers. There were concerns Watt suffered a pretty serious injury on Sunday afternoon. It sounds like he won’t miss much time moving forward.

The Steelers, meanwhile, couldn’t get past the Detroit Lions in overtime on Sunday, ending in a tie. It was an ugly outing, despite Pittsburgh being without Ben Roethlisberger.

The good news is Big Ben has a chance to return to the lineup this Sunday against the Chargers. His status is still in question, though.

Watt will play a pivotal role in the Steelers’ hunt to win the AFC North. Fortunately, it doesn’t sound like he’ll miss Sunday’s game.