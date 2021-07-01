The Steelers Are Reportedly Signing A New Kicker

The Pittsburgh Steelers already have a reliable kicker on their roster in Chris Boswell, but the front office has decided to bring in some competition for training camp.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday morning that Pittsburgh is expected to sign kicker Sam Sloman. The terms of his deal with the Steelers are unknown at this time.

Sloman spent the 2020 season with two different organizations. He began his career with the Los Angeles Rams since he was selected by them in last year’s NFL Draft, but was then waived in late October.

The Tennessee Titans signed Sloman to their practice squad in November before eventually releasing him in January.

The #Steelers are expected to sign kicker Sam Sloman, pending a physical, per source. He kicked for the #Rams and #Titans as a rookie last season. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 1, 2021

Sloman made all of his field goal attempts and extra point attempts in Tennessee, but he wasn’t as accurate in Los Angeles. He made 8-of-11 field goal attempts and 18-of-21 extra point attempts for the Rams.

This signing for the Steelers shouldn’t really affect the depth chart for the 2021 season. If anything, it gives the coaching staff another option in the event Boswell either struggles or gets injured.

Last season, Boswell made 19-of-20 field goal attempts and 34-of-38 extra point attempts. He’s been steady throughout his career in Pittsburgh, making 88 percent of his field goal attempts over the past six years.