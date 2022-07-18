The Steelers Had 5 Notable Player Tryouts On Monday

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 16: A view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The USFL season is over, but a number of players from the rebooted league are busy trying to find their way onto an NFL roster.

The Pittsburgh Steelers in particular worked out five defensive linemen who played in the USFL this spring, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Yates said that defensive tackles Doug Costin, Domenique Davis, Dondrea Tillman and Willie Yarbary, as well as defensive end Freedom Akinmoladun all tried out for the Steelers on Monday.

Out of that group, two players (Costin and Akinmoladun) have NFL experience. Costin played in one game for the Jaguars last season and recorded one tackle.

The Miami (Ohio) product appeared in 12 contests and started nine for Jacksonville in 2020, making 32 tackles and recovering a fumble.

Meanwhile, Akinmoladun played in four games with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019 and 2020 and one game with the New York Jets last year. He has four total NFL tackles to his name.