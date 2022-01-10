The Steelers Have Asked The NFL For An Important Review

Officially, Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt tied the NFL single-season sack record at 22.5 during today’s win over the Baltimore Ravens. Unofficially, he may have broken it, and the Steelers want to know for sure.

In the first half of the 16-13 win over the Ravens, a bad snap on offense caused a fumble that Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley recovered and fell on. Watt fell on top of him and was initially credited with a sack. But upon review, it was changed to an unforced fumble and a tackle for loss.

The Steelers disagree with the call, and according to Darren Rovell of The Action Network, they want clarification. Per the report, they have asked the league to review the play for a statistical review.

The NFL conducts statistical reviews all the time, many of which only result in minor changes to the stats. But if the Steelers get the change that they’re looking for, Watt could break one of the NFL’s biggest records for a defender.

The Steelers have confirmed they have asked the league to take a look at the Ravens aborted play that didn’t result in a TJ Watt sack for statistical review. A conclusion is expected mid week https://t.co/2Y71e8xaF6 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 10, 2022

Michael Strahan set the NFL record for sacks in a single season with 22.5 in 2001. He passed the record originally set by Mark Gastineau in 1984.

In the 20 years since, several players have gotten close – including his brother J.J. Watt. But none have been able to tie, let alone break the record.

To break a record as vaunted as the single-season sack record would be extremely special for any pass rusher. No doubt the Watt family is eagerly awaiting the news.

Will T.J. Watt be credited with an extra sack and get the single-season NFL sack record?