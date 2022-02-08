The Steelers Have Hired A New Wide Receivers Coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially hired a new wide receivers coach.

Frisman Jackson has been hired after spending the last two seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

We have named Frisman Jackson as our wide receivers coach. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 8, 2022

The contract of former receivers coach Ike Hilliard wasn’t renewed, which led to the Steelers making this hire.

Ike Hilliard’s contract wasn’t renewed, per source. Still, it comes as a surprise. Hilliard was well-liked among the WRs and his departure was a surprise and upsetting to some in the locker room. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) February 8, 2022

Jackson was the receivers coach in 2020 and then the offensive passing game coordinator/receivers coach this past season.

He was also the Tennessee Titans receivers coach in 2017. He’s been coaching for 14 years in both college and the NFL.

Jackson was with Baylor in 2018 and 2019 where he was the receivers coach before taking the job with the Panthers.

Even though the Panthers weren’t good during his two seasons there, Jackson still played a large role in the development of D.J. Moore. Moore had a combined 2,350 yards and eight touchdowns while Jackson was his coach.

This is the first of what will be several moves made by the Steelers this offseason. They still have to hire an offensive line coach and a general manager since Kevin Colbert is retiring.

Pittsburgh will also have to find a new quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger called it a career a couple of weeks ago.