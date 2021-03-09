The Steelers Have Made A Decision On Linebacker Bud Dupree

Bud Dupree played the 2020 season on the franchise tag with the hope of playing his way to a lucrative contract. He was well on his way to executing that plan, but he unfortunately suffered a torn ACL in December.

Fortunately for Dupree, he doesn’t have to worry about playing another season on the franchise tag.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Pittsburgh Steelers informed Dupree they will not franchise tag him this year. As a result, the former first-round pick will become a free agent.

This might end up being great news for Dupree, who could potentially seek a massive contract elsewhere. Pittsburgh probably isn’t going to be in the market for a marquee free agent due to its salary cap situation.

If the Steelers do end up losing Dupree this offseason, Alex Highsmith will have to take on a larger role in Mike Tomlin’s defense.

As of now, it’s unclear if Dupree will be ready for the start of the 2021 season. That could play a factor into how much money teams spend on him.

Dupree has proven that he’s a game-changer off the edge when healthy. Over the past two seasons, he has compiled 99 total tackles and 19.5 sacks.

It’ll be interesting to see what the market looks like for Dupree when free agency begins next week.