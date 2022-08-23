The Steelers Made Surprising Veteran Cut On Tuesday

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 25: A helmet of the Pittsburgh Steelers rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Prior to this Tuesday's 80-man roster deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers released linebacker Genard Avery.

Avery, a former fifth-round pick out of Memphis, started his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. He then spent a few seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

During the 2021 season, Avery had 43 total tackles and one sack. In March, he signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The initial belief was that Avery would compete for a backup role in Pittsburgh. However, he was unable to make it past the next round of roster cuts.

In addition to releasing Avery, the Steelers parted ways with wide receiver Christian Blake, running back Mataeo Durant, quarterback Chris Oladokun and kicker Nick Sciba.

Oladokun was selected by the Steelers in the seventh round of this year's draft. He didn't receive any playing time in the team's first two preseason games.

The Steelers will have more tough decisions to make as training camp goes on.