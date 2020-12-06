The Steelers Will Likely Have A New Kicker On Monday Night

When the Pittsburgh Steelers take the field against the Washington Football Team on Monday Night Football, they’ll be deploying a new kicker on all field goal and extra point attempts.

Per an official announcement from the Steelers, kicker Chris Boswell has been downgraded to “doubtful” for Monday’s game. That designation all but assures that Boswell will not play on Monday.

Boswell missed an extra point against the Baltimore Ravens this past Tuesday, to the concern of some fans. But he did not appear on the injury report until yesterday.

Per ProFootballTalk, the Steelers have practice squad kicker Matthew Wright as a possible replacement. As of writing, the Steelers have not made a move to sign a replacement kicker.

Chris Boswell was an undrafted free agent out of Rice in 2015 and has done a good job of keeping his job locked in. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 after going 35 of 38 on field goals and 37 of 39 on extra points.

This year Boswell is on pace for his best field goal percentage of his career, missing just one of 19 field goals.

If Matthew Wright ends up as Boswell’s replacement, the Steelers get a four-year starter at UCF who was a little inconsistent in college. Wright converted 55 of 71 field goals and spent time in the XFL when his first NFL shot didn’t work out.

Whoever it is kicking for the Steelers, they may have a lot of work on Monday with that high-powered offense going against Washington’s top-10 defense.