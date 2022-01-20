There’s 1 Clear Favorite For Steelers’ 2022 Starter

With the Ben Roethlisberger era expected to come to an end, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be in the market for a quarterback this offseason.

Although the Steelers may pursue a top-tier quarterback via trade, the odds-on favorite to be the starter next season is none other than Mason Rudolph.

BetOnline.ag has Rudolph as the overwhelming favorite at +275. The quarterback with the second-best odds right now is Derek Carr (+700).

Carr would be an interesting fit in Pittsburgh, but it’s unclear if the Las Vegas Raiders will move him this offseason.

Odds to be #HereWeGo's 2022 Week 1 QB (@betonline_ag): Rudolph (+275)

Carr (+700)👀

Garoppolo (+750)

Winston (+900)

Pickett (10/1)

Corral (10/1)

Cousins (11/1)

Fitzpatrick (11/1)

Wilson (12/1)

Willis (12/1)

Haskins (12/1)

Mariota (13/1)

Tyrod (14/1)

Ridder (15/1)

Trubisky (16/1) — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) January 19, 2022

As for Rudolph, he made it clear that he’s excited to compete for the starting job.

“I can maybe be a bit more myself, being the leader that I’ve always been at the quarterback position and not worried about stepping on the toes of a longtime Hall of Fame player,” Rudolph said earlier this week, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

Dwayne Haskins is also expected to compete for the job, but his odds aren’t nearly as strong as Rudolph’s. Nonetheless, the former first-round pick is grateful for the opportunity.

Of course, the betting odds for the Steelers’ quarterback room could change in the near future.

Who do you think will be the Steelers’ starting quarterback next season?