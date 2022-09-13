There's A Reported 'Belief' About Extent Of T.J. Watt's Injury

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 27: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Heinz Field on December 27, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Tomorrow is a pivotal day for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Star pass rusher T.J. Watt is getting additional opinions on his torn pec.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Watt is facing two possible outcomes. Either he needs surgery and will miss the entire season, or he doesn't, and will miss a significant chunk of the year.

Now, per the latest reporting from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, there is the "belief" that Watt's pectoral injury will not require surgery.

He may be placed on IR, but there's "optimism" that Watt will be back this season.

We should know soon enough what exactly Watt's prognosis is.

Obviously, it is imperative to the Steelers' playoff chances to get the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year back on the field at some point in 2022.