Thursday Injury Update For Steelers All-Pro T.J. Watt

On Thursday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers received some troubling news regarding arguably the team’s best player.

Star pass rusher T.J. Watt did not practice on Thursday due to a knee injury. Watt practiced in full on Wednesday, which led Steelers beat writer Ed Bouchette to say the injury is new.

That’s obviously troubling news for the Steelers, who rely heavily on Watt’s ability to defend the run and create havoc in the passing game. The severity of Watt’s knee injury isn’t known at this point.

Fellow Steelers insider Brooke Pryor had some relatively positive news on the situation. She said Watt’s injury, although new, doesn’t appear to have impacted his status for this weekend’s game.

“So far, his status doesn’t appear to be in jeopardy for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles,” she reported.

Steelers fans will be paying close attention to updates on Watt when the final injury report comes out on Friday.

The former first-round pick was a force in 2019 en route to finishing third in Defensive Player of the Year voting behind Patriots corner Stephon Gilmore and Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones.

Watt is doing his best to make sure that award becomes his this season. The former Wisconsin standout already has 3.5 sacks in just three games and could be in line for plenty more against a beleaguered Eagles offensive line on Sunday.