Steelers Share Thursday Update On K Chris Boswell

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell sustained a concussion in last week’s win over the Cleveland Browns after he took a shot on a botched fake field goal attempt in the first half. He left the game and went into concussion protocol, leaving the team without a placekicker on the roster for the rest of the contest.

The Steelers made a move this week to get a replacement for Boswell. However, Pittsburgh’s usual starter hasn’t been declared out of this upcoming Monday’s game just yet.

On Thursday, Boswell appeared on the Steelers’ injury report as a limited participant in practice. The fact that he’s at the team’s workout at all is pretty remarkable considering the hit he took last weekend.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that “there’s nothing that alarms us” about Boswell’s condition, but the kicker remains in concussion protocol. He will need to be cleared in order to get back on the field on Monday.

The Steelers made sure to get some insurance at the position should Boswell be unable to play this week. Pittsburgh signed former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo to the practice squad Tuesday and is prepared to elevate him, if necessary.

Lambo is a reliable replacement, but the Steelers would surely prefer to have Boswell on the field Monday. The 30-year-old has hit 12-of-13 field goals on the year, including all three of his 50+ yard attempts. He’s also gone a perfect 12-for-12 on extra points.

The Steelers will have until Monday to make a decision about their kicker for their game against the Bears.