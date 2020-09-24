Thursday Update On Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

On Sunday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers took down the Denver Broncos by a final score of 26-21 to move to 2-0 on the season.

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock suffered a shoulder injury and was forced from the game early. Backup quarterback Jeff Driskel found some success against a vaunted Steelers defense, but took six sacks in the process.

Through two games, the Steelers defense has shown it is one of the best in the NFL. Meanwhile, the team’s offense is finally back to form with Ben Roethlisberger back under center.

Wide receivers Diontae Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster have seen a marked increase in their targets and production with Big Ben back. However, both have been dealing with injuries early in the season.

On Thursday afternoon, Smith-Schuster was held out of practice once again with a knee injury. However, Steelers insider Brooke Pryor doesn’t think the injury will keep him out of this weekend’s game.

“JuJu Smith-Schuster didn’t practice today for the second consecutive day with a knee injury, but it doesn’t seem to be serious enough that he’ll miss Sunday’s game,” she reported.

— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 24, 2020

Smith-Schuster hasn’t practiced very much over the past few weeks. However, he’s suited up for both games so far this season.

In two games, the Steelers star wideout has 13 receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

He should be back on the field when the Steelers square off against the Houston Texans this weekend.