NFL Decides On Fine For T.J. Watt After Punching Seahawks RB

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks played a hard-fought game on Sunday Night Football last week. During the game, while trying to force a fumble, Steelers star T.J. Watt wound up punching a Seahawks player in the stomach.

Running back Alex Collins took the lion’s share of the carries for Seattle on Sunday. With Russell Wilson out at quarterback, and Chris Carson out at running back, Collins wound up taking 20 carries, rushing for 101 yards and a score.

Early in the fourth quarter, Collins carried the ball deep into Steelers territory. Attempting to strip him, Watt punched for the ball, landing a shot right to Collins gut. He kept punching, even coming with a haymaker over the top at one point.

He failed to get the ball out, and was hit with an unnecessary roughness call, giving the Seahawks a first down at the Steelers’ two yard line. Two plays later, Collins punched it in for Seattle’s first score of the game.

T.J. Watt throws 4 punches at Alex Collins while trying to force a fumble 😂 pic.twitter.com/eMW5gGvEwA — Rookie Highlights (@RookieHigh) October 18, 2021

Watt remained in the game. However, the NFL decided on further punishment for him today, docking him nearly $11,000 after the punches.

#Steelers OLB T.J. Watt was fined $10,815 for unnecessary roughness – punching at the ball in an attempt to strip #Seahawks RB Alex Collins last Sunday night. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers wound up winning 23-20 in overtime, to move to 3-3 on the season. Seattle fell to 2-4, and will try and stay afloat for a few more weeks until Russell Wilson can come back, which may be difficult in a very deep NFC West.

The Steelers are on bye this weekend, while the Seahawks host the Saints on Monday Night Football.

[Ian Rapoport]