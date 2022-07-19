TJ Watt Is Trending Following Myles Garrett's Madden Rating

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 08: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates sacking Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears during the second half of their game at Heinz Field on November 08, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was officially announced as the next member of the "99 Club" for EA Sports' Madden 23. That decision has fans wondering what T.J. Watt will be ranked in this year's video game.

Watt is coming off an incredible season where he had 64 combined tackles and 22.5 sacks. His production earned him his first Defensive Player of the Year award.

If Garrett is a 99 overall in Madden 23, then the NFL world believes Watt needs to have the same rating or higher - albeit the latter is impossible.

"This must make TJ Watt a 100," Adam Crowley of 93.7 The Fan said.

"TJ Watt should be rated a 135 then," Mike Nicastro tweeted.

"If TJ Watt isn’t an 100 overall and Myles is a 99 I’m never buying another Madden in my life, if I was John Madden I would be embarrassed by these ratings omg," one fan said.

EA Sports will continue to release its positional rankings throughout the week.

What do you think Watt's rating will be for Madden 23?