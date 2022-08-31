TJ Watt Makes Opinion On Block That Injured Him Clear

During the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason finale, pass-rusher T.J. Watt left the game early after taking a low block from Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Watt admit that he was frustrated by Hockenson's block. However, he acknowledged that it's technically a legal play.

"It's one of those plays where it's a completely legal play. I don't have much to say about it," Watt told reporters. "There were a few words exchanged, like, 'Sorry, I had to do that.' I didn't really have any words to say back to him - more frustration than anything. Those blocks are tough to deal with."

Watt made it clear that he isn't holding a grudge against Hockenson.

The good news here is that Watt would've returned to the field if it was a regular season game.

If the Steelers are going to be a contender in the AFC this season, they'll need Watt on the field at all times.

In 15 games last season, Watt had 64 combined tackles, 22.5 sacks and five forced fumbles. He was named the Defensive Player of the Year.

Watt will try to post similar numbers this fall.