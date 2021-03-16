T.J. Watt Reacts To Bud Dupree Leaving The Steelers

Several pass rushers cashed in when the legal tampering period opened up on Monday, which included former Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree.

Dupree signed a 5-year, $85 million deal with the Tennessee Titans. It’s a really nice pay day for Dupree considering he suffered a torn ACL back in December.

Over the past two seasons, Dupree has compiled 99 total tackles and 19.5 sacks. He formed a dynamic duo with T.J. Watt, who posted a heartfelt message for Dupree on social media.

“Could not be happier for Bud Dupree,” Watt wrote on Twitter. “A great player and an even better teammate! I am going to miss our picnics in the backfield.”

The pressure will be on Watt to carry the Steelers’ pass rush in 2021. Fortunately for the Steelers, he has proven that he can get after the quarterback just as good as anyone in the NFL, totaling 42.5 sacks over the last three seasons.

Pittsburgh will need someone to step up and fill Dupree’s role next season, regardless of Watt’s production. Alex Highsmith, a former third-round pick, could become an impact player in Mike Tomlin’s defense.

Dupree might not be the only marquee player to leave the Steel City this offseason. James Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster are both unrestricted free agents.