TJ Watt's Return Reportedly Gets Pushed Back After Undergoing Knee Surgery

Steelers star T.J. Watt is going to require more rest after undergoing knee surgery recently.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, T.J. Watt recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery.

Watt, who is recovering from a torn pectoral, will now require more recovery time before he returns for the Steelers.

"Pittsburgh’s reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery that now is likely to delay his return by another week or two, sources told @bepryor and me," said Schefter.

An unfortunate update for T.J. Watt and the Steelers. He may not return now until November.

"But the knee surgery likely will push back Watt's return by at least another week or two, according to sources, meaning the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year now might not return until after the Steelers' bye in Week 9. Pittsburgh hosts the Saints in Week 10 before a Week 11 road game against the Colts on Monday Night Football," said Schefter and Brooke Pryor, via ESPN.com.

The Steelers, meanwhile, battle the Bills of Buffalo on Sunday.