TJ Watt Reveals His Plan For Sunday's Game vs. Saints

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 08: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates sacking Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears during the second half of their game at Heinz Field on November 08, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

For the first time since the Pittsburgh Steelers' season opener, T.J. Watt will suit up for his squad.

Watt confirmed on Friday that he'll play against the New Orleans Saints this Sunday. He doesn't anticipate he'll be on a pitch count.

Since the Steelers' season opener, Watt has been recovering from a pectoral injury.

Unsurprisingly, Pittsburgh's defense hasn't been the same without Watt. After all, it's tough to replace an edge rusher who had 64 tackles and 22.5 sacks last season.

Watt's teammates have made it abundantly clear they're glad he's back.

“I think it just brings us together, closer,” nose tackle Montravius Adams said, via ESPN. “T.J. brings something to the game that can't be measured, you know what I mean? And that's just his presence, even without his play. So with his play being back, sky's the limit.”

Last time Watt was on the field for the Steelers, he had six tackles, one sack and an interception. We'll see if he can pick up where he left off against Andy Dalton and the Saints.