New Details Emerge From Trai Turner’s Contract With Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t take long to find a replacement for veteran offensive lineman David DeCastro, who was released on Thursday. The organization has signed former Pro-Bowl guard Trai Turner.

Negotiations with Turner had clearly begun before the Steelers released DeCastro. The deal happened in a hurry. And now Pittsburgh has another veteran to plug in at guard.

The Steelers’ offensive line situation is still a bit dreary. But the Turner signing should help. He’s just 28 years old and has plenty of potential to shine in Pittsburgh.

Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Turner has signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Steelers. That’s not a bad contract for Pittsburgh, considering Turner figures to start every game this season, barring an injury.

Pittsburgh’s offensive line play will likely dictate how far the Steelers go this season. Ben Roethlisberger needs a clean pocket to deliver success.

The Steelers relied heavily on their passing attack last season. They never found continuity at the running back position and run blocking by the offensive line was subpar.

Pittsburgh is hoping to improve the unit this upcoming season. The Steelers added former Alabama star Najee Harris in the 2021 NFL Draft. He should help lift some of the workload off Roethlisberger’s shoulder.

Trai Turner, meanwhile, will prove critical to the Steelers’ offensive line success (or lack thereof). He’s been a star before. Pittsburgh is hoping he can be one, once again, later this year.