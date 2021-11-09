Tuesday Afternoon Update On Steelers WR Chase Claypool

Despite dealing with an injury on Monday night, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool managed to stay on the field when his team needed him most.

Claypool finished Monday’s game with 30 receiving yards on three receptions. He also had two carries for 13 rushing yards.

On Tuesday morning, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin provided an update on Claypool. It turns out he’ll undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his toe injury.

Once the Steelers receive Claypool’s MRI results, they can make a decision as to how they want to approach practice this week. Even if the results are encouraging, Claypool might need a few days to rest his body.

Tomlin said Chase Claypool is getting an MRI on his toe. Robert Spillane and Cam Heyward have ankle injuries. Eric Ebron is expected to practice tomorrow. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) November 9, 2021

If Claypool has to miss time due to this injury, the Steelers will need other playmakers to step up on offense.

Rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth is becoming a reliable option for Tomlin’s offense. On Monday night, he had five catches for 43 yards and two touchdowns.

Wide receivers Diontae Johnson, Ray-Ray McCloud and James Washington will also need to step up for the Steelers if Claypool misses time.

The Steelers should have an update on Claypool before Wednesday’s practice. His status for Sunday’s game against the Lions is in jeopardy – for now.