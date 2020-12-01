The Spun

Tuesday Night Update For Steelers vs. Ravens Game

Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh talk before a Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game.PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 30: head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers talks with head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens during warmups before the game at Heinz Field on September 30, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Just over a week ago, Baltimore Ravens running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram tested positive for COVID-19.

That was just the beginning of a lengthy debacle leading up to what was supposed to be a Thanksgiving night game between the Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. After several more positive tests, the NFL postponed the game to Sunday afternoon.

Unfortunately, even more positive tests forced the league to postpone the game two more times. After the Ravens reportedly threatened not to play on Tuesday night, the league moved the game to Wednesday afternoon.

Football fans finally got their wish, though. The Ravens are reportedly heading to the airport as we speak, which is a great sign for the looming Wednesday afternoon game.

Nearly a full week after the game was scheduled to take place, the Ravens and Steelers will finally take the field against each other.

On Tuesday morning, the Ravens received a nice boost when the team learned both Dobbins and Ingram will be eligible to play tomorrow afternoon.

Unfortunately, former NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson won’t be under center for Baltimore. Instead, former No. 2 overall pick Robert Griffin III will take over as the team’s starting quarterback.

Pittsburgh and Baltimore met late last season with RGIII under center. He led the team to a 28-10 win and eliminated thee Steelers from playoff contention.

Can he do it again?


