Twin Brothers Reportedly Cut By NFL Team On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that NFL fans don't see very often. The front office released twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis from their roster.

Carlos Davis has appeared in 11 games for the Steelers since 2020, racking up 11 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.

Khalil Davis, meanwhile, started his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He spent time with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 before eventually joining the Steelers.

Now, the Davis brothers will hit the open market together.

Since the Steelers are releasing the Davis brothers, that's a strong indication that Montravius Adams and Isaiahh Loudermilk will be on the 53-man roster.

Additionally, it could mean good news for Donovan Jeter or Henry Mondeaux.

The Steelers will need to finalize their roster by this Tuesday afternoon.