Veteran NFL Kicker Has Been Placed On Injured Reserve

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 14: A general view of the field before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without one of their most consistent weapons for at least the next four games.

Pittsburgh put veteran kicker Chris Boswell on injured reserve Thursday, ensuring he'll be out four weeks, at minimum. Boswell already missed the Steelers' Week 8 loss to Philadelphia with a groin injury, and was unable to practice this week coming off the team's Week 9 bye.

Nick Sciba kicked in Boswell's place against the Eagles, going 2-for-2 on field goals and 1-for-1 on extra points.

However, Matthew Wright, who the Steelers signed to the active roster on Wednesday, will be Boswell's fill-in moving forward.

Boswell, who is in his eighth season with the Steelers, is 12-of-16 on field goals and 9-for-9 on extra points on the year.

Wright kicked in three games for Pittsburgh in 2020 before serving as the Jacksonville Jaguars' primary kicker in 2021. This year, he's appeared in two games for the Kansas City Chiefs.

For his career, Wright has hit 28-of-32 field goals and 28-of-30 extra points.