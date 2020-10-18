Video Shows How Mike Tomlin Greeted Myles Garrett Today

There’s no love lost between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. So one would imagine that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin wasn’t exactly looking forward to seeing Myles Garrett on the field after what he did to Mason Rudolph last time.

But a video of Tomlin and Garrett greeting each other seems to reveal otherwise. CBS recorded video of Garrett and Tomlin giving each other a handshake and a hug prior to their 1:00 p.m. EST kickoff.

Garrett was suspended for swinging a helmet at Rudolph in the waning minutes of a game last year. Apparently that incident from last year is water under the bridge.

There were a lot of accusations thrown every which way following the incident on Thursday Night Football though. One of the most serious ones was that Rudolph had instigated the confrontation by using a racial slur.

Myles Garrett and Mike Tomlin share a moment before kickoff. pic.twitter.com/CxxPokCTL6 — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 18, 2020

Afterwards there was a ton of controversy over how much punishment was given out to Garrett and others involved.

But this will be a very different game from the two these teams played last year. Ben Roethlisberger is back for the Steelers, and Garrett is back for this one.

As for how the game may play out, it’s pretty easy to imagine Mike Tomlin making it clear to his players not to lash out at Garrett.

We’ll find out very quickly whether the Steelers have anything special prepared for the Browns star pass rusher.