Vince Williams Reportedly Makes His Free Agency Decision

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have waived Vince Williams last month, but they very clearly weren’t done with the veteran linebacker.

Williams re-signed with the Steelers this afternoon, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The 31-year-old reportedly had multiple outside offers but opted to return to the only franchise he’s ever played for.

A sixth-round pick out of Florida State in 2013, Williams has played in 121 games for Pittsburgh over the last eight seasons, making 69 starts. In total, he’s compiled 479 tackles, 45 quarterback hits, 20.5 sacks, six fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

Last season, Williams produced 70 tackles and three sacks in 14 games. He was released by the Steelers in March for salary cap reasons.

Keeping Williams in the fold should be key for a Steelers defense that was among the best in the NFL in 2020. He’ll fit back in on a linebacking corps that also includes T.J. Watt and Devin Bush.

Bush’s recovery from ACL surgery is another major Pittsburgh storyline this offseason. More than likely, the black and gold defense will be asked to shoulder the load this fall, unless quarterback Ben Roethlisberger can turn back the clock and recapture some of his earlier magic.