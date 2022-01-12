Washington Post Editor Reprimanded For Ben Roethlisberger Tweet

A member of the Washington Post editorial team has been reprimanded as a result of a tweet in which she criticized a San Francisco Chronicle column about Ben Roethlisberger, a company spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

Lori Montgomery, the Post’s business editor, tweeted last week that a column about the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, written by Drew Margary, was “easily disproven” and “completely FoS.” The piece, which lined up with previous reporting from the Post, referenced rape allegations made against Roethlisberger and listed a number of other unsavory stories involving the veteran quarterback that took place during his time in the NFL.

Roethlisberger has previously denied the allegations of sexual assault.

Montgomery’s tweet received ample backlash at the time, including from some other Washington Post employees. The original post has since been deleted and Montgomery apologized via her Twitter account shortly after, saying that she didn’t intend to question the validity of the accusations against Roethlisberger.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Montgomery was given a verbal warning this past weekend. The Post also plans to revise its social-media policy once it fills a vacant standards-editor position, per the report.

New w/@alexbruell: Washington Post top editor Sally Buzbee said in a series of meetings this week that business editor Lori Montgomery has been disciplined for her Roethlisberger tweet. Her punishment? A verbal warning. https://t.co/FDInaf7oHK — Ben Mullin (@BenMullin) January 12, 2022

Montgomery reportedly referred a request for comment to the Post.

Roethlisberger, 39, plans to retire from the NFL at the end of the 2021 season. Pittsburgh narrowly crept into the postseason, claiming the last playoff spot in the AFC with a 9-7-1 record.

The Steelers will be in action this weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card round on Sunday.