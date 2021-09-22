Wednesday Update On Steelers Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger

As he prepares for this weekend’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with a painful pectoral injury.

The issue was enough to keep Roethlisberger from practicing today. He was one of five Steelers players who didn’t participate in Wednesday’s session.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson (knee) and outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin) were also camong those held out.

A look at player injuries and practice participation for Week 3. @UPMCSportsMed https://t.co/6zRMTGPoHj — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 22, 2021

Roethlisberger told reporters that he hurt his left pectoral muscle “early in the game” against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. He also vowed to do “everything he can” to play in Week 3.

Knowing Roethlisberger and his history of playing through various ailments, we’d bet on him at least giving it a go on Sunday. However, whether or not he’ll be able to finish the game is a different story.

The Steelers will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Heinz Field.