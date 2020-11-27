What A Ravens Forfeit Would Reportedly Mean For The Steelers

A COVID-19 outbreak within the Ravens’ organization has posed a major dilemma for the Steelers and the NFL.

Baltimore was scheduled to play Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving night, giving football fans a primetime contest between two NFL juggernauts. But the Ravens’ recent testing results forced the NFL’s hand.

The game was originally reschedule for this coming Sunday. That is, until head coach John Harbaugh announced the organization was closing its facilities and keeping them closed until Monday at the earliest. It appears we may have to wait a while until the Steelers and Ravens hash it out on the gridiron.

There is speculation the NFL could wind up forcing the Ravens to forfeit their game versus the Steelers, instead of shuffling the league schedule around. In such a case, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Pittsburgh would obviously be credited with a win. But the biggest ramifications would surround player pay.

A note on any games potentially forfeited as the NFL season winds down: players on both teams would not be paid for that particular game. A forfeit would mean a loss for one team, but a loss for players on both teams. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2020

This wouldn’t sit well with both team’s players, especially the Steelers. The Steelers have had two games rescheduled because of opposing team outbreaks.

With little wiggle room to work with, the NFL essentially has two options. First, the league could force the Ravens to forfeit, which would cause an uproar. Or second, the NFL could elect to push the playoffs back a week or two and add in extra time for rescheduled games.

The latter seems like the obvious choice, but common sense isn’t exactly one of the NFL’s strong-suits.