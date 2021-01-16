What The Latest Steelers New Means For QB Ben Roethlisberger

Mike Tomlin promised changes to the coaching staff after the Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Cleveland Browns last weekend. He wasn’t kidding, as the team parted ways with offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner.

It didn’t take long for Tomlin to find a replacement for Fichtner. According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers are expected to promote quarterbacks coach Matt Canada to offensive coordinator.

This move could impact whether Ben Roethlisberger decides to return for another season.

ESPN reporter Brooke Pryor made an excellent point about why this move likely means Roethlisberger will return for the 2021 season, tweeting “Promoting in-house QB coach gives Roethlisberger familiarity with the system and keeps him from having to completely start over in one of the final years of his career.”

Steelers expected to promote Matt Canada, which could signal that Ben Roethlisberger will return for 2021. Promoting in-house QB coach gives Roethlisberger familiarity with the system and keeps him from having to completely start over in one of the final years of his career. https://t.co/OYCSvUzHFe — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 16, 2021

Roethlisberger, however, didn’t provide much information on his future plans following the Steelers’ loss to the Browns.

“Well it’s gonna start between me and God,” Roethlisberger said about his future. “A lot of praying. And then, you know, a lot of talking with my family, discussions, decisions. And, you know, I still have a year left on my contract. I hope the Steelers want me back, if that’s the way we go. There’ll be a lot of discussions, but now’s not the time for that.”

The Steelers have a lot of questions to answer this offseason, but right now the signs are pointing to Roethlisberger returning for at least one more year.